Award-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has revealed his new movie will see Los Angeles return to its counter-culture heyday.
The acclaimed filmmaker is set to shoot his much-anticipated new project, 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', in Los Angeles this summer, and he's teased some details of the upcoming film.
Tarantino explained: ''It takes place during the 1969 Hollywood era at the height of the counterculture explosion, at the time of the hippie revolution.
''During the summer, little by little, block by block, we'll be transforming Los Angeles in the psychedelic Hollywood of 1969.''
Tarantino's upcoming movie will star Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio, both of whom have previously worked with the award-winning director.
And Tarantino, 55 - who grew up in Los Angeles - has previously admitted he's always been fascinated by Hollywood.
He shared: ''I have loved movies as the number one thing in my life so long that I can't ever remember a time when I didn't.
''As a child, my mom took me to the movies all the time. It was cheaper than getting a babysitter. This was during the 70s, the high time of great challenging movies, so at a very young age I was seeing R-rated stuff like 'The Wild Bunch' and 'Deliverance'. My mom figured that nothing in the movies would ever bother me.''
But in spite of growing up close to Hollywood, Tarantino never really felt connected to the movie business as a child.
He said: ''LA is so big that if you don't actually live in Hollywood, you might as well be from a different planet.
''We lived near the airport so it's not as though [Hollywood] felt close to me. I think the only time it feels like that is if your parents are in the business. I knew nobody involved in films.''
