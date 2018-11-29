Quentin Tarantino has married his long-term girlfriend Daniella Pick in an intimate ceremony.
Quentin Tarantino has got married.
The 55-year-old director tied the knot with long-term girlfriend Daniella Pick, 35, in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday (28.11.18) evening and planned to celebrate their union with a larger gathering later in the night.
A source told E! News: ''The ceremony was inside in front of a small group of family and friends including Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Eli Roth. There were only about 20 people and it was very intimate and private.
''Quentin and Daniella held hands and kissed everywhere they went. Eventually they left and were take to Beverly Hills for a dinner reception.''
People magazine obtained a photo of the happy couple posing in front of a wall of white flowers, with the 'Kill Bill' filmmaker dressed in a black suit and his 35-year-old bride in a long strapless simple satin white gown by Dana Harel, which she had teamed with a veil and tiara.
The couple first met in 2009 while Quentin was promoting his movie 'Inglorious Basterds' and the director popped the question in June 2017 after he and the Israeli singer and model had been dating for around a year.
Three months later, the couple celebrated their engagement with a party attended by the likes of 'Pulp Fiction' stars Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman.
The director - who wrapped his latest movie, 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood', just a few days ago - previously admitted he had no plans to marry because he was too committed to his work.
He said: ''When I'm doing a movie, I'm not doing anything else.
''It's all about the movie. I don't have a wife. I don't have a kid. Nothing can get in my way.
''I'm not saying that I'll never get married or have a kid before I'm 60. But I've made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies.''
