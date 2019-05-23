Quentin Tarantino thinks his wife is ''perfect''.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director tied the knot with Daniella Pick last November and the 56-year-old filmmaker admitted he hadn't married until then because he was waiting for the right person to come along.

Speaking at a press conference for his new movie at the Cannes Film Festival, he gushed: ''I just got married six months ago. . . . I have never done that before - and now I know why: I was waiting for the perfect girl.''

Quentin and Daniella married in front of around 20 guests - including Harvey Keitel and Tim and Eli Roth - in Los Angeles in late November, with the 'Pulp Fiction' director sporting a black suit and his 35-year-old bride in a long strapless simple satin white gown by Dana Harel, which she had teamed with a veil and tiara.

The couple first met in 2009 while Quentin was promoting his movie 'Inglorious Basterds' and the director popped the question in June 2017 after he and the Israeli singer and model had been dating for around a year.

Three months later, the couple celebrated their engagement with a party attended by the likes of 'Pulp Fiction' stars Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman.

The 'Kill Bill' filmmaker previously admitted he had no plans to marry because he was too committed to his work.

He said: ''When I'm doing a movie, I'm not doing anything else.

''It's all about the movie. I don't have a wife. I don't have a kid. Nothing can get in my way.

''I'm not saying that I'll never get married or have a kid before I'm 60. But I've made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies.''