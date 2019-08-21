Quentin Tarantino's wife Daniella Pick is pregnant with the couple's first child, less than a year after the couple tied the knot.
Quentin Tarantino's wife Daniella Pick is pregnant with the couple's first child.
The 56-year-old filmmaker is set to become a father for the first time, as his wife Daniella - whom he married last year - is pregnant with the couple's first child.
In a statement to People magazine, the couple's representative said: ''Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby.''
The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director first met Daniella - who is the daughter of Israeli singer and songwriter Tzvika Pick - in 2009 while promoting his film 'Inglorious Basterds'.
The pair didn't start dating until 2016, though, and then got engaged in June 2017 after having dated for around a year.
Quentin and Daniella married another year later in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in November 2018.
Danielle wore a white dress, white veil with a sweetheart neckline and tiara while Tarantino looked dapper in a black suit. The couple posed in front of a dramatic wall of white flowers.
Meanwhile, Quentin recently praised his wife as the ''perfect girl''.
He said: ''I just got married six months ago ... I have never done that before - and now I know why: I was waiting for the perfect girl.''
The 'Kill Bill' filmmaker previously admitted he had no plans to marry because he was too committed to his work.
He said: ''When I'm doing a movie, I'm not doing anything else.
''It's all about the movie. I don't have a wife. I don't have a kid. Nothing can get in my way.
''I'm not saying that I'll never get married or have a kid before I'm 60. But I've made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
American director Roger Corman is one of the film industry's most influential directors. Born in...
There's a zing of postmodern fun to be had while watching a film that documents...
Finally turning his hand to the war-movie genre, Tarantino unsurprisingly pays homage to classic B-movies....
Takeshi Miike's spaghetti western mash-up, Sukiyaki Western Django, is a mystery wrapped in a riddle...
Death ProofTrailerDirector Quentin Tarantino delivers an adrenaline shot to the heart with Death Proof, a...
Longtime buddies Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez have worked together before (Four Rooms, Sin City),...