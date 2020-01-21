Quentin Tarantino admits he feels as though the time is right to walk away from directing to focus on being a father to his first child with his wife Daniella Pick.
Quentin Tarantino is ready to walk away from directing to focus on being a dad.
The iconic filmmaker has often discussed retiring after making 10 films and his latest movie, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', is classed as his ninth.
The 56-year-old director's wife, Daniella Pick, is pregnant with the couple's first child, and Quentin feels the change to his family dynamic means it's the right time to prioritise his personal life over his career.
In an interview with ABC News website Popcorn, Quentin said: ''I kind of feel this is the time for the third act (of my life) to just lean a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband.
''I wouldn't be grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little bit more of a homebody and become a little bit more of a man of letters.''
Tarantino - whose filmography includes 'Reservoir Dogs', 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Django Unchained' - also feels that he has had his time in Hollywood and it is now the right time for younger filmmakers to have the chance to shine.
He explained: ''I guess I do feel that directing is a young man's game. I do feel that cinema is changing and I'm a little bit part of the old guard.''
It is unclear what Tarantino's 10th film will be, although he previously pitched an idea for a 'Star Trek' story.
He is hopeful that the sci-fi film will be made but admits he is unlikely to direct the project.
He said: ''I think they might make that movie, but I just don't think I'm going to direct it. It's a good idea. They should definitely do it and I'll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
American director Roger Corman is one of the film industry's most influential directors. Born in...
There's a zing of postmodern fun to be had while watching a film that documents...
Finally turning his hand to the war-movie genre, Tarantino unsurprisingly pays homage to classic B-movies....
Takeshi Miike's spaghetti western mash-up, Sukiyaki Western Django, is a mystery wrapped in a riddle...
Death ProofTrailerDirector Quentin Tarantino delivers an adrenaline shot to the heart with Death Proof, a...
Longtime buddies Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez have worked together before (Four Rooms, Sin City),...