Quentin Tarantino is ready to walk away from directing to focus on being a dad.

The iconic filmmaker has often discussed retiring after making 10 films and his latest movie, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', is classed as his ninth.

The 56-year-old director's wife, Daniella Pick, is pregnant with the couple's first child, and Quentin feels the change to his family dynamic means it's the right time to prioritise his personal life over his career.

In an interview with ABC News website Popcorn, Quentin said: ''I kind of feel this is the time for the third act (of my life) to just lean a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband.

''I wouldn't be grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little bit more of a homebody and become a little bit more of a man of letters.''

Tarantino - whose filmography includes 'Reservoir Dogs', 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Django Unchained' - also feels that he has had his time in Hollywood and it is now the right time for younger filmmakers to have the chance to shine.

He explained: ''I guess I do feel that directing is a young man's game. I do feel that cinema is changing and I'm a little bit part of the old guard.''

It is unclear what Tarantino's 10th film will be, although he previously pitched an idea for a 'Star Trek' story.

He is hopeful that the sci-fi film will be made but admits he is unlikely to direct the project.

He said: ''I think they might make that movie, but I just don't think I'm going to direct it. It's a good idea. They should definitely do it and I'll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut.''