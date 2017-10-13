Quentin Tarantino is ''stunned and heartbroken'' at the allegations of sexual harassment surrounding his ''friend for 25 years'' Harvey Weinstein.
The Oscar-winning director has broken his silence on the news that his friend of ''25 years'' stands accused of sexually harassing a number of female employees over a period of almost three decades.
Quentin made all of his movies with either Miramax or The Weinstein Company - from which Harvey was recently fired - and said he needs ''a few more days'' to process his emotions before he gives a more in-depth public statement.
His statement, which was posted on Twitter by actress Amber Tamblyn on Thursday (12.10.17), read: ''For the last week I've been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein. I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger and memory and then I will speak publicly about it.''
Amber, 34, said in a tweet prior to posting the statement that she'd had a ''long dinner'' with the 'Pulp Fiction' director the night before, where they discussed the disgraced producer.
She wrote: ''Last night I had a long dinner with my friend Quentin Tarantino. He has asked me to share a statement with you regarding Harvey Weinstein.''
Meanwhile, the 65-year-old producer - whose alleged actions were exposed to the public in a New York Times article, which claimed he had paid off eight of the women to keep their allegations quiet - has denied many of the claims made against him, but recently revealed he is ''trying his best'' to ''get help''.
He said: ''Guys I'm not doing OK but I'm trying I've got to get help. I'm hanging in - I'm trying my best.''
On top of being fired from his own production company, Weinstein has stepped down from his positions at a number of charitable organisations, and his wife of 10 years, Georgia Chapman - with whom he has two kids, India, seven, and Dashiell, four - has announced she is leaving him.
