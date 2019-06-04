Quentin Tarantino and Jerrod Carmichael are reportedly writing a 'Django/Zorro' movie based on the filmmaker's comic book series of the same name.
The iconic director is said to have brought in the stand up comedian to work on the script based on the filmmaker's comic book series of the same name, which serves as a sequel to 2012's 'Django Unchained'.
As reported by Collider, the film adaptation is moving ahead with Carmichael working on a script, although it' not known whether Tarantino is simply overseeing or co-writing it himself - or even if another unidentified writer is involved.
'Djano/Zorro' takes place several years after 'Django Unchained' as the titular character - played by Jamie Foxx in the 2012 movie - is a bounty hunter in the western states with a warrant on his head back east.
With his wife settled near Chicago, he hits the road again - providing for her with money whenever he finishes a job - and ends up meeting an older Diego de la Vega.
Django is fascinated by the man - Zorro himself - and he becomes his 'bodyguard' on a mission to free people from slavery.
Meanwhile, Tarantino's latest film 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' debuted at Cannes Film Festival last month and he admitted the running time of 2 hours and 39 minutes could be extended by the time it gets a wider release this summer.
He recently revealed the first cut of the film ran for about four hours and 20 minutes before he and editor Fred Raskin cut the film down.
He said: ''I wouldn't take anything else out. I'm going to explore possibly putting something back in. If anything, I wanted to go to Cannes too short. If I'm going to err, I'm going to err on too tight.''
