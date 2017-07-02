Quentin Tarantino is engaged.

The 54-year-old director proposed to Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick - who he has been in an on/off relationship with since 2009 - last week and the paid couldn't be happier.

Daniella, 33, confirmed the news to the Ynet news website and said: ''It's true. We're very happy and excited.''

Quentin's New Beverly Cinema's verified Twitter page shared a link to an article about the engagement and wrote: ''Quentin Tarantino engaged to Israeli Daniela Pick via @timesofisrael.''

And Daniella's father, Svika Pick, a renowned Israeli musician, told Pnai Plus: ''Yes, there is joy in our family. They got engaged. We have wished them mazel tov.''

Quentin and Daniella firsts met in 2009, when he was in Israel to promote his movie 'Inglourious Basterds'.

The director previously revealed that he was unsure about ever getting married, as he wanted to focus on his career and admitted that although he had once come close to marriage, he was happy he had ultimately decided not to tie the knot.

He explained: ''Here's the thing. When I'm doing a movie, I'm not doing anything else. It's all about the movie. I don't have a wife. I don't have a kid. Nothing can get in my way. The whole world can go to hell and burst into flames. I don't care. This is my life. It's Mount Everest. If you're climbing Mount Everest, you're not doing anything else. All your concerns, all the mundane things, family, any of that, it just disappears. Goes away. It's mist. It's just nothing but the mountain, every single solitary day. I'm not saying that I'll never get married or have a kid before I'm 60. But I've made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies.''

Speaking about the relationship that had come close to marriage, he said: ''But if that had happened, I wouldn't have made 'Inglourious Basterds'. Or I might have eventually, but I wouldn't have made it with the same intensity. And it wouldn't be finished now. Some people will like 'Inglourious Basterds'. Some people won't. But it was made with all the passion I've made everything with--except maybe my first film, which was probably made with more passion than I'll ever have again. I'm doing exactly what I need to be doing. I'm right where I need to be.''