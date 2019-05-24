Quentin Tarantino might extend the running time of 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' after cutting it down to 2 hours and 39 minutes for its screening at the Cannes Film Festival.
Quentin Tarantino is considering making 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' longer.
The 56-year-old director revealed that he's going to ''explore'' the possibility of extending his ninth film, which currently sits at the running time of 2 hours and 39 minutes, the length of the version that played at its premiere in Cannes earlier this week.
Tarantino hinted that he ''may make it longer'' and says the first cut of the film ran for about four hours and 20 minutes before he and editor Fred Raskin cut the film down.
Speaking to Slash Film, he said: ''I wouldn't take anything else out. I'm going to explore possibly putting something back in. If anything, I wanted to go to Cannes too short. If I'm going to err, I'm going to err on too tight.''
The 'Pulp Fiction' filmmaker previously insisted that 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' is his ''most personal'' film because it is inspired by his own childhood.
Quentin considers his highly anticipated film - which is set 1969 Los Angeles and stars Leonardo Dicaprio as television star Rick Dalton, Brad Pitt as his long-time stunt double and Margot Robbie as movie star Sharon Tate - to be a ''love letter'' to the last moments of Hollywood's golden age and he considers the story to be a ''memory piece'' about Los Angeles, the city where he grew up and that fuelled his passion for cinema.
He said: ''[The film is] probably my most personal. I think of it like my memory piece.
''Alfonso [Cuarón] had 'Roma' and Mexico City, 1970. I had LA and 1969. This is me. This is the year that formed me. I was six years old then. This is my world. And this is my love letter to LA.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
American director Roger Corman is one of the film industry's most influential directors. Born in...
There's a zing of postmodern fun to be had while watching a film that documents...
Finally turning his hand to the war-movie genre, Tarantino unsurprisingly pays homage to classic B-movies....
Takeshi Miike's spaghetti western mash-up, Sukiyaki Western Django, is a mystery wrapped in a riddle...
Death ProofTrailerDirector Quentin Tarantino delivers an adrenaline shot to the heart with Death Proof, a...
Longtime buddies Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez have worked together before (Four Rooms, Sin City),...