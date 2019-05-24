Quentin Tarantino is considering making 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' longer.

The 56-year-old director revealed that he's going to ''explore'' the possibility of extending his ninth film, which currently sits at the running time of 2 hours and 39 minutes, the length of the version that played at its premiere in Cannes earlier this week.

Tarantino hinted that he ''may make it longer'' and says the first cut of the film ran for about four hours and 20 minutes before he and editor Fred Raskin cut the film down.

Speaking to Slash Film, he said: ''I wouldn't take anything else out. I'm going to explore possibly putting something back in. If anything, I wanted to go to Cannes too short. If I'm going to err, I'm going to err on too tight.''

The 'Pulp Fiction' filmmaker previously insisted that 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' is his ''most personal'' film because it is inspired by his own childhood.

Quentin considers his highly anticipated film - which is set 1969 Los Angeles and stars Leonardo Dicaprio as television star Rick Dalton, Brad Pitt as his long-time stunt double and Margot Robbie as movie star Sharon Tate - to be a ''love letter'' to the last moments of Hollywood's golden age and he considers the story to be a ''memory piece'' about Los Angeles, the city where he grew up and that fuelled his passion for cinema.

He said: ''[The film is] probably my most personal. I think of it like my memory piece.

''Alfonso [Cuarón] had 'Roma' and Mexico City, 1970. I had LA and 1969. This is me. This is the year that formed me. I was six years old then. This is my world. And this is my love letter to LA.''