Quentin Tarantino says it was Brad Pitt's idea to rip off his shirt in 'Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood'.

The filmmaker revealed it was actually the 56-year-old actor's idea to strip both shirts off at the same time despite being really ''shy''.

Speaking on the new season of Amy Schumer's podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith, she said: ''It was funny because actually in public Brad is kind of shy about things like that. At the same time, he knows exactly what time it is. He suggested, 'Maybe you unbutton the Hawaiian shirt, and you peel that off, and then peel off the Champion T-shirt.' He was like, ''Really? You want me to go through all that button bulls**t? I'll just take it off in one big go!' Let the master do his job! Even when you see him in the work shed and the way he puts on the leather gloves and puts the wire in his mouth all butch and macho. He just knows what time it is.''

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' script was locked in a safe during filming.

William Paul Clark, Tarantino's first assistant director, said of the acclaimed comedy-drama movie - which also features the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie - said: ''We kept the third act in a safe in the accounting department. You come, you get your script, you go into the little room, you go read the third act ... When you're done, you give the script back, they put it back in the safe and you leave.''