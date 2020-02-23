Acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Tarantino have welcomed their first child together.
The 36-year-old singer - who married the acclaimed filmmaker in 2018 - and her husband welcomed a baby boy into the world on Saturday (22.02.20), with Daniella reported to have given birth in Tel-Aviv in Israel.
A representative for the couple told TMZ: ''Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born February 22, 2020.''
The celebrity duo have largely remained tight-lipped about Daniella's pregnancy, but it appears the singer made a conscious decision to give birth to her baby boy in her home country.
The director and Daniella - who have not yet revealed the name of their baby - are currently based in Beverly Hills.
However, they began renting an apartment in Tel-Aviv last year, suggesting they have been planning for Daniella to give birth in Israel for a number of months.
Quentin, 56, and Daniella first met in Israel in 2009 when the Hollywood director was promoting his film, 'Inglourious Basterds'.
The loved-up duo got engaged in June 2017, and they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Quentin's home in Los Angeles in November 2019.
Quentin previously described Daniella as ''the perfect girl''.
The award-winning director - who has helmed hits such as 'Django Unchained' and 'Pulp Fiction' - said: ''I can honestly say that my taking stock is different than it would have been three years ago or four years ago, or even 10 years ago ... Because I just got married six months ago.
''And I've never done that before and now I know why, I was waiting for the perfect girl.''
