'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' script was locked in a safe during filming, according to William Paul Clark.
The acclaimed comedy-drama movie - which features the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie - was one of the most talked-about films of 2019, and Tarantino tried his best to keep details of the project under wraps.
William Paul Clark - Tarantino's first assistant director - told Filmmaker magazine: ''We kept the third act in a safe in the accounting department.
''You come, you get your script, you go into the little room, you go read the third act ... When you're done, you give the script back, they put it back in the safe and you leave.''
Meanwhile, Tarantino previously admitted he's coming to the ''end'' of his movie-making career.
The director has claimed he'll walk away from the business after his next film, as he looks towards the next chapter of his life.
Tarantino - whose previous movies include 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Pulp Fiction' - said: ''I answer the question and I get blamed for talking about it too much, when I'm not the one bringing it up.
''I don't have a super-great answer. I guess the idea is nothing lasts forever. I've been making movies one way for a while. I've built my whole life to do that. I didn't get married, I didn't have children.
''I kind of just set up that this is my time to make movies. I'm very lucky I've been able to work at a high level of opportunity that most filmmakers, at least in Hollywood, do not have the luxury of working, and I've appreciated it.''
