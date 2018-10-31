Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is ''beautiful'', according to cinematographer Robert Richardson.

The much-anticipated new movie boasts a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, and Richardson has teased some details of the upcoming Tarantino film.

He told Collider: ''It's beautiful. To work with Leo together with Brad ... It's 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid', sort of the contemporary versions. These are two massive stars, and they're so talented.

''Margot is also phenomenal and wonderful to be around. There are a number of people that you will see within the film that haven't had as much exposure that are remarkable.

''We've got Dakota Fanning in the movie and she - phew, is she a powerhouse. It's a great cast.''

Richardson added that the movie is difficult to define, although he described it as ''very Quentin''.

He said: ''I think the tone of it is - it's difficult to describe because it's very fresh, but it oscillates between humorous, serious, spooky; it's playful.

''It's not easily describable, but it's very Quentin. Very, very, very Quentin.

''Of course Al Pacino was in it and you've got remarkable monologues, but you also have remarkable small set pieces. It's going to be a tremendously unique film.''

Speaking previously about the project, Tarantino - whose past hits include 'The Hateful Eight' and 'Django Unchained' - shared: ''It takes place during the 1969 Hollywood era at the height of the counterculture explosion, at the time of the hippie revolution.''