Cinematographer Robert Richardson has hailed 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', describing it as ''beautiful''.
Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is ''beautiful'', according to cinematographer Robert Richardson.
The much-anticipated new movie boasts a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, and Richardson has teased some details of the upcoming Tarantino film.
He told Collider: ''It's beautiful. To work with Leo together with Brad ... It's 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid', sort of the contemporary versions. These are two massive stars, and they're so talented.
''Margot is also phenomenal and wonderful to be around. There are a number of people that you will see within the film that haven't had as much exposure that are remarkable.
''We've got Dakota Fanning in the movie and she - phew, is she a powerhouse. It's a great cast.''
Richardson added that the movie is difficult to define, although he described it as ''very Quentin''.
He said: ''I think the tone of it is - it's difficult to describe because it's very fresh, but it oscillates between humorous, serious, spooky; it's playful.
''It's not easily describable, but it's very Quentin. Very, very, very Quentin.
''Of course Al Pacino was in it and you've got remarkable monologues, but you also have remarkable small set pieces. It's going to be a tremendously unique film.''
Speaking previously about the project, Tarantino - whose past hits include 'The Hateful Eight' and 'Django Unchained' - shared: ''It takes place during the 1969 Hollywood era at the height of the counterculture explosion, at the time of the hippie revolution.''
'Speak and Spell' was released on this day (October 5th) in 1981.
It's October 3rd! And you know what that means...
The final trailer for the new sequel is here.
After a couple of weeks of speculation, the Irish quartet are getting back together for the 20th anniversary of their 1998 formation.
Once a fire fighter, always a fire fighter.
Brody Dalle's band dropped their first new music since 2003's 'Coral Fang'.
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
American director Roger Corman is one of the film industry's most influential directors. Born in...
There's a zing of postmodern fun to be had while watching a film that documents...
Finally turning his hand to the war-movie genre, Tarantino unsurprisingly pays homage to classic B-movies....
Takeshi Miike's spaghetti western mash-up, Sukiyaki Western Django, is a mystery wrapped in a riddle...
Death ProofTrailerDirector Quentin Tarantino delivers an adrenaline shot to the heart with Death Proof, a...
Longtime buddies Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez have worked together before (Four Rooms, Sin City),...