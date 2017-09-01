Queens Of The Stone Age have urged their fans to live life on the edge.

The 'No One Knows' rockers want their audiences to bring ''chaos'' to their shows because every night they go on stage they put all they have into the performance no matter what.

Guitarist Troy De Van Leeuwen said: ''We embrace chaos and danger, so should the fans.

''Every night we get on stage we give everything and things could break, the wheels could fall off.

''That's the way life is, we are always looking to f*** things up.''

Frontman Josh Homme added to the Daily Star newspaper: ''At our concerts there are no rules, all you have to do is be yourself.''

The band have just released their seventh studio album 'Villains', and the artwork is an illustration of Josh being captured by the devil.

Explaining why they chose the powerful image, Troy said: ''People want someone to blame their terrible decisions on, and that's usually the devil.''

Josh laughed: ''I prefer to take responsibility for my nonsense.''

Despite wanting their fans to be wild at their shows, Josh says he feels he has a responsibility to ensure there is no foul play.

The record is produced by 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker Mark Ronson, and Josh says he thinks working with the DJ helps deter nasty people.

He told NME magazine: ''I think I've always been trying to prune our audience [of] racist, homophobic, misogynistic a*sholes.

''The idea is to have our audience be an open-minded group of individuals. I think that's why even picking Ronson initially [was] to chase people away.''

As the only person with the microphone, the 44-year-old rocker says it is his job to protect his crowd.

Recalling calling out a guy who hit a girl at their performance at Lowlands Festival in Holland, he said: ''I saw a guy punching a girl in the face, right by the front row,'' he says. ''My whole life, I hate watching people get bullied and so, in a manner of speaking, you turn and you try to bully the bully. I have done that many times. I'm the only one with a mic so I think sometimes it perhaps looks like I'm bullying somebody - and I actually am.''