Queens Of The Stone Age's performance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has been cancelled after Josh Homme allegedly kicked a photographer in the face.

The band's frontman has issued an emotional video apology on Twitter following the incident, confessing to ''making a lot of mistakes'' in his life after admitting to knocking Shutterstock employee Chelsea Lauren's equipment flying at the KROQ Acoustic Christmas show at The Forum, Los Angeles on Saturday December 9.

The 'No One Knows' rockers were set to perform on the daytime talk show on Thursday (14.12.17), but their slot was quietly pulled, with no confirmation regarding whether it was the group or programme's decision to axe it.

It comes after a tearful apology from Homme, who described himself as a ''total d**k'' in the wake of the controversial incident.

He said: ''I don't have any excuse or reason to justify what I did. I was a total d**k and I'm truly sorry and I hope you're OK.''

The 'Little Sister' singer - who has 22-month-old son Wolf, six-year-old Orrin and 11-year-old Camille with wife Brody Dalle - said that his actions means he has ''failed'' as a husband, father and friend.

He added: ''I've made a lot of mistakes in my life and last night was definitely one of them. I apologise for that to you. I want to be a good man but I think last night I definitely failed at that. That means I failed my family and my friends as well. I don't want them to ever be ashamed or embarrassed about being around me or knowing me.''

In a separate note on his band's social media channels, Homme name-checked Chelsea and said he would never ''intentionally cause harm to anyone''.

He wrote: ''While in a state of being lost in performance, I kicked over various lighting and equipment on our stage. Today it was brought to my attention that this included a camera held by photographer Chelsea Lauren. I did not mean for that to happen and I am very sorry. I would never intentionally cause harm to anyone working at or attending one of our shows and I hope Chelsea will accept my sincere apology. - Joshua Homme (sic)''

Chelsea shared a video of the incident on Instagram showing the rocker walking past knocking the stuff over, and revealed she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment for her face, which she said was ''hurting badly''.

She later told Variety: ''Josh was coming over and I was pretty excited. I've never actually photographed Queens of the Stone Age before. I was really looking forward to it. I saw him coming over and I was shooting away. The next thing I know his foot connects with my camera and my camera connects with my face, really hard.

''He looked straight at me, swung his leg back pretty hard and full-blown kicked me in the face. He continued performing. I was startled. I kind of stopped looking at him. I just got down and was holding my face because it hurt so badly.''