Queen and Tina Turner have been honoured with a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' hitmakers - including the late Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon - have been recognised alongside the 'Simply The Best' singer as well as the likes of Neil Diamond and Emmylou Harris.

Neil Portnow, President and CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement: ''This year's Special Merit Awards recipients are a prestigious group of diverse and influential creators who have crafted or contributed to some of the most distinctive recordings in music history.

''These exceptionally inspiring figures are being honoured as legendary performers, creative architects, and technical visionaries. Their outstanding accomplishments and passion for their craft have created a timeless legacy.''

The Special Merit Awards - which were also handed to Hal Blaine, drummer and founder of the Wrecking Crew; Louis Jordan, also known as the King of the Jukebox and The Meters - are given to artists who ''have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording''.

There will be a tribute to honourees in the shape of a special award presentation ceremony and concert, which will be held in the summer of 2018.

Writing about the accolade on their website, they shared: ''The Lifetime Achievement Award honours lifelong artistic contributions to the recording medium while the Trustees Award recognizes outstanding contributions to the industry in a non-performing capacity. Both awards are determined by vote of The Recording Academy's National Board of Trustees. Technical GRAMMY Award recipients are determined by vote of The Academy's Producers & Engineers Wing Advisory Council and Chapter Committees as well as The Academy's Trustees. The award is presented to individuals and companies who have made contributions of outstanding technical significance to the recording field.''