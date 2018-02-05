Queen and Adam Lambert have announced new European and UK shows this summer due to demand.

The 'We Will Rock You' hitmakers and the former 'American Idol' star performed 25 shows across Europe and the UK at the end of last year, but on Monday (05.02.18) they surprised fans with the news that the band are set to return to London's The O2 on July 2, and Italy and Germany, with other concerts due to be announced for Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The rock legends - who were fronted by the late Freddie Mercury until his death from HIV/AIDS in 1991 - already sold out two shows at the 20,000-capaicty venue in the British capital in December.

Describing the new dates as ''one more around the block'', Queen's guitar maestro Brian May said: ''The almost unanimous reaction to our last round of dates in Europe was this is absolutely the best production we've ever mounted. There has been a great demand for us to go back and cover the cities we missed! So, while we're still physically able to perform at those high energy levels on this massive scale, we thought ... 'YES !! One more around the block!' It's live, it's dangerous, and it takes every ounce of fitness we can muster. But it's still fun!''

And Lambert added: ''I enjoyed every second of the recent European tour and really felt the love in every city. I can't wait for us to get back there again in the spring!''

Fans will be able to experience 300 moving lights during the show choreographed by acclaimed lighting designer Rob Sinclair, who has illuminated tours for major artists including Adele, Peter Gabriel and Kylie Minogue.

The spectacular laser elements are the work of ER Productions, behind both the opening and closing ceremonies of the London 2012 Olympics and seen by over 900 million people worldwide.

Tickets for their new summer shows go on sale on Friday (09.02.18) from 9am.

The new tour dates [with more to follow] are:

June 13, Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

June 19, Berlin, Germany, Mercedes Benz Arena

June 20, Hamburg, Germany, Barclaycard Arena

June 25, Milan, Italy, Forum

July 2, London, The O2