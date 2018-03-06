Queen and Adam Lambert will headline this year's TRNSMT Festival alongside the likes of Liam Gallagher and The Killers.

The 'We Are The Champions' rockers - who have been fronted by the former 'American Idol' star since 2011 - have been announced for the Glasgow Green event, which takes place over two weeks in June and July.

Brian May and Roger Taylor will be joined by the charismatic singer on July 6, as they bring the main stage to a close on a bill also featuring The Temperance Movement, The Darkness and Texas.

Also topping the bill over the two weekends will be Stereophonics (June 29), Liam Gallagher (June 30), Arctic Monkeys (July 1) and The Killers (July 8).

Tickets for the festival will be available at trnsmtfest.com on Friday (09.03.18) from 9am.

The latest announcement comes after Queen and Adam Lambert confirmed new European and UK shows this summer due to demand.

The group performed 25 shows across Europe and the UK at the end of last year, but on Monday (05.02.18) they surprised fans with the news that the band are set to return to London's The O2 on July 2, and Italy and Germany, with other concerts due to be announced for Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The rock legends - who were fronted by the late Freddie Mercury until his death from HIV/AIDS in 1991 - already sold out two shows at the 20,000-capaicty venue in the British capital in December.

Describing the new dates as ''one more around the block'', Queen's guitar maestro Brian May said: ''The almost unanimous reaction to our last round of dates in Europe was this is absolutely the best production we've ever mounted. There has been a great demand for us to go back and cover the cities we missed! So, while we're still physically able to perform at those high energy levels on this massive scale, we thought ... 'YES !! One more around the block!' It's live, it's dangerous, and it takes every ounce of fitness we can muster. But it's still fun!''

And Lambert added: ''I enjoyed every second of the recent European tour and really felt the love in every city. I can't wait for us to get back there again in the spring!''