Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, Dame Olivia Newton-John and more have been confirmed for the upcoming Australian bushfires benefit gig.

Brian and May and co, the 'Poison' hitmaker and 'Grease' legend - who hasn't performed on stage since 2018 and is battling cancer for a third time - are among the first acts confirmed for the Fire Fight Australia concert, which is due to take place at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on February 16.

Other artists include Delta Goodrem, k.d.lang and John Farnham.

A tweet on the official profile for the show reads: ''We are proud and humbled to present a spectacular line up of artists to perform at #FireFightAustralia on Sunday 16 Feb 2020 at @ANZStadium to raise money for national bushfire relief.

''Tickets go on sale TODAY at 12noon AEDT from http://www.firefightaustralia.com (sic)''

Olivia, 71, added that she was ''so proud'' to be taking part in her own Twitter post.

Queen's guitarist Brian recently confirmed the 'We Will Rock You' hitmakers had been asked to play the Live Aid style event.

Promoters TEG Dainty and TEG Live said they were in talks with several global artists and local stars to perform to raise funds for the relief efforts towards the devastating fires, which burned through over 41,000 square miles and destroyed more than 2,000 homes Down Under since September.

The guitar legend and animal rights activist, 72, said that they wanted to ''carefully'' consider the options before signing up.

He said: ''Of course, we are going there very soon, we are looking at it very carefully.

''We have been approached to do a benefit concert, or be part of a benefit concert, a bit like Live Aid, if you like, to try and help out the victims of the fire.

''Of course, I am very concerned about the animals.

''There's 24 people who have died which is a tragedy in itself, but half a billion animals is almost inconceivable.''

The rock legends - who currently tour with 'American Idol' alumni Adam on lead vocals - famously performed at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in 1985 with late great frontman Freddie Mercury.

More artists are set to be confirmed for the benefit show in the coming weeks.