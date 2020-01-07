Queen + Adam Lambert are tipped to headline the Fire Fight Australia bushfire benefit concert taking place next month.

Amidst the devastating fires across the country, a fundraising show has been announced at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on February 16.

promoters TEG Dainty and TEG Live are in talks with several global artists and local stars to perform to raise funds for the recovery efforts, and the 'We Will Rock You' hitmakers and their frontman could be set to top the bill, as they are due to play the same stadium the night before.

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, guitarist Brian May has voiced his concerns and sent his prayers to the people of Australia, whose homes have been destroyed by the on-going blazes and more than 20 people who have tragically lost their lives.

The animal rights activist praised the ''younger generation'' for their work saving wildlife, including kangaroos.

Brian also has family Down Under, who he's hoping to catch up with when the band bring 'The Rhapsody Tour' to Australia next month.

Alongside horrific pictures of the animals which have been circulating online, Brian wrote: ''Can't stop thinking about the tragic Australian fires.

''And feel so helpless.

''I have many family members in Australia, all of whom I'm hoping to see in a month's time on our planned Australian tour.

''The young generation are involved in fighting the fires on Kangaroo Island.

''Respects.

''Thousands of good people lost their homes. 24 good folks lost their lives. And ... HALF A BILLION WILD ANIMALS burned to death in NSW alone ? Can it be true ? Almost unthinkable.

''And no end in sight ? What can we do ? We can pray.

''And we can put pressure on our leaders to prioritise the health of our planet rather than ''The Economy''.

''It's already too late for these creatures.

''We can only pray it's not too late for the rest of our world.

''To all our Australian friends - we send love - and our prayers. Bri (sic)''

A statement announcing the planned benefit show reads:

''This is a major musical event which will see globally-renowned artists from Australia and around the world come together to perform and show solidarity with people whose lives have been disrupted by the bushfires.''

The likes of Pink, Nicole Kidman and 'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth have donated towards the fight against the terrifying fires, the latter pledged a million dollars.