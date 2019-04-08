Queen + Adam Lambert have announced 'The Rhapsody Tour' in Australia.

The rock legends and the 'American Idol' star - who first joined forces with Queen back in 2011, filling in for late vocalist Freddie Mercury - are following the success of their blockbuster musical biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with a set of stadium shows Down Under in February 2020.

Adam said: ''We have a brand-new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to reveal the show to Australian fans.''

The band's set designer Ric Lipson has teased that the forthcoming shows, which kick off on February 13 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, will continue to ''expand the parameters of what a live music experience can be'' and will be the most ''innovative and interactive'' showcase of the 'We Will Rock You' band ever.

He said in a statement: ''Queen + Adam Lambert's Rhapsody tour will, once again for them, expand the parameters of what a live music experience can be.

''This new show promises to be their most spectacular yet, an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of Queen's music.''

The Australian tour announcement comes after it was announced that Queen - guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor - and Adam are set to star in a new documentary.

The 'We Are The Champions' hitmakers and their lead vocalist embarked on a successful worldwide tour from 2014 to 2018, and that journey is now set to be documented in film in a new two-hour documentary called 'The Show Must Go On'.

Adam tweeted in February: ''So excited about our documentary ''The Show Must Go On - The Queen + Adam Lambert Story'' airing on @ABCNetwork on April 29th!! @QueenWillRock (sic)''

The film is set to air on ABC in April, and will feature behind-the-scenes concert footage dating back to their first shows in 2011, as well as a string of interviews with Brian, Roger, and Rami Malek, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

Tickets for the Australian shows go on sale on April 15, with a pre-sale on April 10.

February 13, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

February 15, ANZ Stadium, Sydney

February 19, AAMI Park, Melbourne

February 23, Optus Stadium, Perth

February 26, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

February 29, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast