Rapper/actress Queen Latifah is working on a reboot of her 1990s series Living Single.
The Chicago actress starred alongside Kim Coles and Kim Fields in the TV show about roommates and friends living in Brooklyn, New York. The show ran from 1993 to 1998, but the 46-year-old reveals she is keen to bring the series back to the small screen.
"We're actually working on it," she told U.S. late night show Watch What Happens Live! on Thursday (12Jan17). "It's not there yet, but hopefully we can get it happening."
Queen Latifah was a producer on the series towards the end of its run and she is planning on producing the reboot if it comes to fruition. She is also hoping she will be able to reunite the whole cast.
Meanwhile, Jason Sudeikis, who was on the show with Latifah, joked he thought Friends was a reboot of Living Single, prompting the rapper/actress to reveal the hit sitcom, starring Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, was actually modelled after her series.
"We knew we had already been doing it (with Living Single)," she explained. "It was one of those things where it was a guy called Warren Littlefield that used to run NBC and they asked him when all the new shows came out, they said, 'If there's any show you could have, which one would it be?' and he said, 'Living Single.' Then he created Friends. Well, Friends was so good so it wasn't like we hated on it or anything like that. But we're still figuring it out, if you want it, we'll give it to the people."
