Queen Latifah has signed up to produce and feature in the teen flick 'Paper Chase'.
Queen Latifah is set to appear in and executive produce teen comedy 'Paper Chase'.
The 49-year-old actress-and-producer has joined forces with Shakim Compere to produce the flick via their own Flavor Unit production company along with Gunpowder & Sky's Van Toffler.
'Girls Trip' star Latifah said: ''Shakim and I have known Van forever and we're thrilled to collaborate with him and his team.
''This film is exactly what we love to do, make fun and energetic projects that audiences have a blast going to see. Lauren Domino and Angela Tucker are such great talents and we can't wait to get started.''
According to IMDB, the movie tells the story of: ''Alicia, an ideal-driven, well-meaning, somewhat pretentious New Orleans high school senior ready to reinvent herself at Kensington University.
''After finding out she wasn't awarded a $10,000 grant she was overly confident she'd receive, she must figure out another way to come up with tuition money before summer ends.''
It's currently not known what part Latifah will take on, with no casting details available at present.
The 'Empire' star recently executive produced 'The Trap' featuring rapper T.I.
Meanwhile, a sequel to hit comedy 'Girls Trip' is looking likely.
Latifah's co-star Jada Pinkett Smith said a second instalment could see the Flossy Posse head to South Africa or Rio de Janeiro.
The 2017 flick saw the pair joined by Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish as a reunited group of college friends who get up to no good on a work vacation in New Orleans.
Jada - who plays Lisa Cooper - revealed in January that they have discussed the locations for filming for the sequel, and admitted she hopes they can ''work out a deal'' to get the hilarious comedy back in the cinema.
She spilled: ''We had such a good time.
''I really miss them. We stay in contact. We haven't been able to all get together in a while, but I'm hoping that we're gonna have this deal figured out so we can make a 'Girls Trip 2'.
''I'm ready for more Flossy Posse, trust me. ''I'm ready to have some fun with my girls!''
On the locations they have discussed, she said: ''We talked about Rio and South Africa.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
A consistently hilarious stream of in-jokes keeps the audience in fits of laughter even if...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
Life-affirming to the point of distraction, this comedy is so warm and cosy that it...
In the small Georgian town of Pacashau, Divinity Church Choir singer Vi Rose Hill (Queen...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
A lack of focus leaves this film neither funny enough to be a comedy nor...
Ronny and Nick are best buddies and business partners, their partners are good friends and...
Sometims the girl just doesn't get her dream guy, and for Leslie this has always...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
A slightly more adventurous story breaks the trequel curse: this film is actually better than...