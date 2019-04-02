Queen Latifah is set to appear in and executive produce teen comedy 'Paper Chase'.

The 49-year-old actress-and-producer has joined forces with Shakim Compere to produce the flick via their own Flavor Unit production company along with Gunpowder & Sky's Van Toffler.

'Girls Trip' star Latifah said: ''Shakim and I have known Van forever and we're thrilled to collaborate with him and his team.

''This film is exactly what we love to do, make fun and energetic projects that audiences have a blast going to see. Lauren Domino and Angela Tucker are such great talents and we can't wait to get started.''

According to IMDB, the movie tells the story of: ''Alicia, an ideal-driven, well-meaning, somewhat pretentious New Orleans high school senior ready to reinvent herself at Kensington University.

''After finding out she wasn't awarded a $10,000 grant she was overly confident she'd receive, she must figure out another way to come up with tuition money before summer ends.''

It's currently not known what part Latifah will take on, with no casting details available at present.

The 'Empire' star recently executive produced 'The Trap' featuring rapper T.I.

Meanwhile, a sequel to hit comedy 'Girls Trip' is looking likely.

Latifah's co-star Jada Pinkett Smith said a second instalment could see the Flossy Posse head to South Africa or Rio de Janeiro.

The 2017 flick saw the pair joined by Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish as a reunited group of college friends who get up to no good on a work vacation in New Orleans.

Jada - who plays Lisa Cooper - revealed in January that they have discussed the locations for filming for the sequel, and admitted she hopes they can ''work out a deal'' to get the hilarious comedy back in the cinema.

She spilled: ''We had such a good time.

''I really miss them. We stay in contact. We haven't been able to all get together in a while, but I'm hoping that we're gonna have this deal figured out so we can make a 'Girls Trip 2'.

''I'm ready for more Flossy Posse, trust me. ''I'm ready to have some fun with my girls!''

On the locations they have discussed, she said: ''We talked about Rio and South Africa.''