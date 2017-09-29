Queen Latifah loves her mother ''so much more'' since caring for her through her battle with heart failure.
The 47-year-old rapper and actress has been caring for her mother Rita whilst she struggles with heart failure (HF), and has said her strength throughout her battle has given her ''hope for life and the world''.
She said: ''I just love her so much more, I respect her so much more, and she just really gives me hope. She gives me hope for life and the world.''
And the 'Star' actress - who currently working with the American Heart Association charity on their 'What The HF?' project, which encourages people to spot the early signs of heart failure - has ''learned how much you can love a person'' through caring for her mother, and is amazed by how she manages to ''bounce back''.
Speaking to People Now, she added: ''I've just learned how much you can love a person, and just how strong my mom is. I've come to respect her in ways you just can't even imagine. I've watched her come through so many things, ups and downs, hospitalisation, you know, really being in ... in ICU, for that matter. You know, going through tough times. And watching her come back, and bounce back, and still maintain this sense of humour and love and drive and will.''
Meanwhile, the 'Girls Trip' star recently took to Twitter to dub her mother as an ''inspiration'' in honour of her birthday.
She wrote: ''Love you mama! Thank you for being such an inspiration. Happy birthday! (sic)''
