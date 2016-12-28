Queen Latifah had her $160,000 car stolen last week.

The 46-year-old actress has fallen victim to theft after her lavish Mercedes-Benz S63 was snatched by thieves at the Shell petrol station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 20, while it was being filled up.

The vehicle was being driven by someone else at the time when a white BMW pulled up beside it, the criminal jumped in the driver's seat and sped off.

Police managed to track down the car to an apartment complex on McDaniels Street in Southwest Atlanta after security spotted three males lingering around the vehicle as well as the white BMW and another car that was reported stolen.

Officers then made contact with Queen Latifah - whose real name is Dana Owens - and arranged for the Mercedes-Benz to be delivered back to her home.

Once she received it, the brunette beauty inspected her car and found that the thieves had left behind some fruit punch bottles and lemonade.

No arrests have been made as of yet but Fulton County Police are still searching for those responsible, according to Fox News.

Meanwhile, Queen Latifah is determined to live a quieter life from now on as she'd love nothing more than to settle down and have a baby.

She said recently: ''I'm little bit of a procrastinator. I had some things to deal with. I had to get a lot of partying out of my system early in life for about 40 years. You know what I'm saying. I'm good now. I think I'm ready.

''I can't say what God has for me, but you will see. You'll see when I'm lugging the baby on the hip that there is actually a young one around here.

''Maybe I'll adopt a child that's not necessarily a baby. There are a lot of kids that need love out there. I want to be there for somebody. I've got to get all this stuff and give it somebody.''