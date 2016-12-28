Queen Latifah had her $160,000 Mercedes-Benz stolen from a petrol station last week but police managed to track it down and had it returned to her.
Queen Latifah had her $160,000 car stolen last week.
The 46-year-old actress has fallen victim to theft after her lavish Mercedes-Benz S63 was snatched by thieves at the Shell petrol station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 20, while it was being filled up.
The vehicle was being driven by someone else at the time when a white BMW pulled up beside it, the criminal jumped in the driver's seat and sped off.
Police managed to track down the car to an apartment complex on McDaniels Street in Southwest Atlanta after security spotted three males lingering around the vehicle as well as the white BMW and another car that was reported stolen.
Officers then made contact with Queen Latifah - whose real name is Dana Owens - and arranged for the Mercedes-Benz to be delivered back to her home.
Once she received it, the brunette beauty inspected her car and found that the thieves had left behind some fruit punch bottles and lemonade.
No arrests have been made as of yet but Fulton County Police are still searching for those responsible, according to Fox News.
Meanwhile, Queen Latifah is determined to live a quieter life from now on as she'd love nothing more than to settle down and have a baby.
She said recently: ''I'm little bit of a procrastinator. I had some things to deal with. I had to get a lot of partying out of my system early in life for about 40 years. You know what I'm saying. I'm good now. I think I'm ready.
''I can't say what God has for me, but you will see. You'll see when I'm lugging the baby on the hip that there is actually a young one around here.
''Maybe I'll adopt a child that's not necessarily a baby. There are a lot of kids that need love out there. I want to be there for somebody. I've got to get all this stuff and give it somebody.''
For the videogame adaptation Assassin's Creed, Michael Fassbender re-teamed with his Macbeth director Justin Kurzel.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
A consistently hilarious stream of in-jokes keeps the audience in fits of laughter even if...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
Life-affirming to the point of distraction, this comedy is so warm and cosy that it...
In the small Georgian town of Pacashau, Divinity Church Choir singer Vi Rose Hill (Queen...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
A lack of focus leaves this film neither funny enough to be a comedy nor...
Ronny and Nick are best buddies and business partners, their partners are good friends and...
Sometims the girl just doesn't get her dream guy, and for Leslie this has always...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
A slightly more adventurous story breaks the trequel curse: this film is actually better than...
Watch the trailer for The Secret Life Of BeesThe Secret Life Of Bees is based...
Caucasians, apparently, have no soul. Or heart. Or common sense. According to the movies, whenever...