A car belonging to rapper and actress Queen Latifah was stolen from outside a petrol station in Atlanta, Georgia just before Christmas.
The 46-year-old star was not with the 2015 Mercedes Benz S63 vehicle when it was taken on 20 December (16), according to a police report obtained by U.S. news station Fox 5 Atlanta.
The report states another person was using the car and was filling it up with petrol when a thief jumped into the driver's seat and sped off.
Officers from the Fulton County Police Department established that the vehicle was registered under Queen Latifah's real name, Dana Owens, and then contacted her about the news.
Latifah's car was later found near an apartment complex in the city.
Authorities are still searching for those responsible for the theft, one of several similar incidents reported in the Atlanta area in recent days.
