Queen Elizabeth II is ''entirely supportive'' of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, amid their decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family.

The 93-year-old monarch held talks with her grandson, his brother Prince William, and his father Prince Charles on Monday (13.01.20) following his announcement last week that he and his wife Meghan will be stepping back from their royal duties.

And the Queen has now said that whilst she ''would have preferred'' to see Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, continue as ''full-time working members'' of the Royal Family, she is supportive of their final decision.

In a statement, she said: ''Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

''My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.''

The Queen's statement went on to explain that Harry and Meghan - who have eight-month-old son Archie together - will not be relying on ''public funds'' in their life outside of the royal family, and will be spending time in both the UK and Canada.

She continued: ''Harry and Meghan have made it clear they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

''It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.''

The monarch says there is still ''more work to be done'' on the final negotiations, but she hopes talks will be finished within ''the coming days''.

She said: ''These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.''