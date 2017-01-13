The ex-husband of the monarch's late sister Princess Margaret passed away on Friday (13Jan17), aged 86.

Born Antony Charles Robert Armstrong-Jones, the photographer wed Margaret in 1960. They had two children, David, Viscount Linley, and Lady Sara, before divorcing in 1978.

Princess Margaret, who died in 2002 after suffering a stroke, wed Lord Snowden after her controversial relationship with her first love, divorcee Captain Peter Townsend. Their love affair is chronicled in hit Netflix series The Crown.