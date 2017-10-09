The Pussycat Dolls have confirmed they are reuniting.

The girl group - who split in 2009 after six years together - have created a new website, entitled PCD Reunion, adding fuel to speculation the 'When I Grow Up' hitmakers are getting back together in the near future.

At the time of writing, the webpage only enables fans to sign up to their mailing list, send an email to the band and features a link to an Instagram page of the same name, which, in turn, links back to the site.

The emergence of the website comes just a week after speculation Nicole Scherzinger is to reunite with her former Pussycat Dolls band members Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Melody Thornton.

A source said: ''Talk of the girls ­getting back together has been rife for a few years now and they have finally found a time which works for them all.

''They are still deciding whether it will involve a full tour or just a handful of performances but they are excited to be getting out there together again...

''When they parted ways in 2009 it was only intended to be a hiatus, so it feels like the right thing to do.''

What's more, the girl group are considering recording new material to play to their fans.

The insider added: ''The girls feel the time is right to let bygones be bygones and put any differences they had behind them and celebrate the great songs they made.

''As well as their old tunes, they are hoping to treat fans with new music, too.''

The group achieved worldwide success over their six years together with hit singles such as 'Don't Cha', 'Buttons' and 'Stickwitu'.