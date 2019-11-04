The Pussycat Dolls will reunite for a ''big performance'' on 'The X Factor: Celebrity' this month.

The 'Don't Cha' hitmakers have been rumoured to be getting back together for a huge world tour and now it's been claimed they will kick off their comeback with an appearance on the British reality show, on which member Nicole Scherzinger is one of the judges.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: '''The X Factor' producers approached Nicole about the idea of performing with the girls and she jumped at the chance.

''It's going to be their first big ­performance of the reunion and will be extra special for Nicole because of her role in the show.

''Having the Pussycat Dolls perform is a real coup for Simon Cowell and he has told Nicole to pull out all the stops to make sure their routine gets people talking.

''The girls know how much this performance means to Nicole so they're going all-out. It will be really special.''

The news comes after Kimberly Wyatt recently admitted it would ''be a dream'' to reunite with Nicole, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Melody Thornton and Jessica Sutta and get on stage with them in front of her and husband Max Rogers' three kids, Willow, four, Maple, two, and two-week-old Senna.

She said: ''There's nothing I can share but I'm staying optimistic about it all. I'd definitely be up for it. I'm a mum of three now so getting back up on stage would be a lovely thing to share with them. The first time I was on stage with the Pussycat Dolls was the most empowering moment of my life. To live in that space again and show my children what that means to be would be a dream.''

Meanwhile, Nicole previously claimed she was too ''busy'' for a reunion because of her commitments to 'The X Factor: Celebrity', 'Australia's Got Talent' and 'The Masked Singer' in the US.

She said: ''I've heard about those rumours as well. I cannot confirm those rumours. I love my girls, I miss touring with them, we had the best times together.

''But I can't confirm anything right now. Because I'm so busy, I'm doing three different shows on three different continents.''