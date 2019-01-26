Melody Thornton ''always tried to hide'' she ''wasn't the best dancer'' in The Pussycat Dolls.

The 34-year-old singer - who was originally joined in the group by Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt, and Carmit Bachar - admitted it was a ''challenge'' trying to keep up with the choreography but now she's open about the fact she couldn't match the moves of the other girls.

Opening up to new! Magazine about not being the best dancer in the girl group, she said: ''There was a time when I wanted to hide the fact I wasn't the best dancer, because everyone else was so amazing. Now I'm older I'm able to say, 'Go and watch the live performances - you'll see I'm not a dancer'.

''If you look at Kimberly Wyatt... so many things aren't there for me. Dancing doesn't come naturally to me and that's OK. Trying to keep up with the other Pussycat Dolls was always a challenge.''

Melody is competing in this year's series of British celebrity skating competition 'Dancing On Ice' and thinks her lack of dance ability compared with her bandmates is proof she doesn't have an unfair advantage on the show.

She said: I've said before I have some performance experience, but I still have a hard time picking up choreography. I've never skated before, either.''

It was recently claimed PYD have been discussing a reunion but Melody insists it's something that never crosses her mind, though she still feels ''blessed'' to have had her stint in the group.

She said: ''I don't even think about it. I'm so blessed to have had the opportunity .Being able to write music I love and sing it the way I want to sing it - I think every performer should have that opportunity.''