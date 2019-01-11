Former Pussycat Dolls star Melody Thornton is ready to make the UK her permanent home.

The 34-year-old pop star has been based in England for the past three months training for her appearance on talent show 'Dancing On Ice' and, despite being raised in the desert heat of Phoenix, Arizona, she admits she is a total Anglophile.

Melody is seriously considering moving to the UK for good because she has seen first-hand what a great life her former bandmate Kimberly Wyatt has with her husband Max Rogers and their two daughters, Willow, four, and 17-month-old Maple, since she quit America to come across the pond.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Melody said: ''I definitely feel as though the UK is home, I feel so welcome here. All of my stuff is in storage, I don't even have a house anymore in the States. I'm using 'Dancing On Ice' as my opportunity to come over and really sink my heels into the UK. I really love Kim's life, she has two beautiful daughters and a husband and a gorgeous house. I am not sure why the UK loves the Pussycat Dolls but it's a case of go where you're loved.''

As well as putting her belongings in storage Melody has also brought her pet Pomeranian dog Franklin to the UK with her which shows how serious she is about staying in England.

She added: ''And I've brought my dog Franklin over, and wherever my dog is that is home. For now, I'm loving England, as I say I don't have a house in the States all of my stuff is in storage since October.''

Melody is to make her debut on the ice this Sunday (13.01.19) with her professional partner Alexander Demetriou and she admits she is nervous about doing her first routine but she knows she has done everything in her power to be ready.

She said: ''I've done all of the work leading up to it, I've done three months of training. Am I confident in my skills? I know I did as much as I could do, and I've done my best so far and I will continue to try my best, more than my best I cannot do.''

'Dancing On Ice' airs on ITV this Sunday night.