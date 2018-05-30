Pusha T has claimed he's ''ready for everything'' that comes off the back off his feud with Drake.

The 41-year-old rapper became embroiled in a war of words with the 'One Dance' hitmaker after him and his friend Kanye West accused him of using ghostwriters in their new track 'Infared' earlier this week which, in turn, led to Drake firing back with his own diss song 'Duppy Freestyle'.

But Pusha - whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton - is adamant he isn't bothered about the consequences of the argument and has claimed he has ''more truths'' to spit this summer.

Speaking to Vulture, Pusha said: ''I'm ready for everything that comes with it. Everything.

''And we gonna deal in truths. If that's what we gonna do, and that's what we really, really wanna deal in, let's deal in real truths. Because I feel like I was questioned.

''My truth was questioned, and I'm gonna deal in truths all summer long. If everybody wanna deal in that, then I have no problem with that, I think it's great. Think the world needs truth.''

The 'Mercy' hitmaker released the song with Kanye - who produced his new album 'Daytona' - in response to Drake ''questioning his authority on the streets'' in 'Two Birds, One Stone'.

He explained: ''If you're gonna question me, now I have to question authenticity, and what I feel it is that you claim. You claim a lot of music superiority.

''You run the charts, for sure. But I have to question the authenticity of it when you get into the idea of skill set and what you do, off of what I've heard publicly.''