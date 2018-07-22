Pusha T has got married.

The 41-year-old rapper - whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton - married long-term partner Virginia Williams in a star-studded ceremony officiated by his brother at the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Saturday (21.07.18).

Pusha had his close friend, 'Happy' hitmaker Pharrell Williams, by his side as best man at the wedding, while guests included Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West.

TMZ obtained a copy of the couple's wedding programme, which featured cool portraits of all the people involved in the wedding party.

The bride wore a white lace gown and veil for the ceremony, while the 'Feel the Love' rapper donned black trousers and bow tie with a white tuxedo jacket, seemingly by Dior Homme.

He shared a photo of himself - not in wedding attire - and the fashion house's artistic director on Instagram and posted: ''You've been so helpful, hands-on, and accommodating...thank you @mrkimjones for taking care of me and team. @dior (sic)''

Ahead of the ceremony, Kim took to her Instagram Story and showed off her gold Balmain mini dress, which she paired with a retro phone-shaped Judith Leiber clutch bag, on Instagram and then turned the camera to announce ''Mr. West is in the building'' and revealed his black suit.

And the 'Famous' hitmaker's outfit was a big hit with his wife, the mother of his children North, five, Saint, two, and six-month-old Chicago.

She wrote: ''He's so handsome in a suit.''