Pusha-T says his feud with Drake is over.

Collaborators Kanye West and Pusha-T recently became embroiled in a bitter battle of words with Drake after used their track 'Infrared' to accuse him of using ghostwriters.

Pusha-T and Drake continued to trade diss tracks before Drake's mentor J Prince and Kanye both urged them to end the feud and Pusha-T insists it is over.

He told Vanity Fair: ''I mean, you know. These conversations have been had and, to my knowledge, it's all over. It's all over with.

''I'm ready to be back to the music for real. Just feeding my base, that's it. That's the most important thing to me at all times. I don't even know. I don't know what was lost or what was gained.''

The rapper also insisted that he has no regrets over the feud and claimed his fans loved it.

He said: ''It doesn't really distract me, man. I feel like everything happens for a reason. This is a part of hip-hop. It's a part of hip-hop that my fans actually love.''

And he declared that he and Drake are not in competition with each other as they make extremely different music.

He said: ''I feel like at the end of the day, I know that I never want to make a Drake record. I know that I never want to make a Kanye West record. Really, to be honest with you. I told him numerous times that I never want to make 'Stronger' ever.

''It's just not for me. And you know, I groove to all of it. All of their records. But I feel like I'm so laser at what it is that I do. And I feel like people can't get what it is that I do from anywhere else. I don't believe that. 'Come Back Baby' on the album is literally about me sitting there saying, 'O.K., look, you made me the president of G.O.O.D. Music, I'm going to do this Hillary campaign, I'm going to be on this prison-reform crusade. I'm going to try to figure things out, whether it be a designer or a whatever it is.' And ultimately, [there are] people saying, 'Damn, all you talk about is dope, all you talk about is drugs.' O.K., cool, that's what I'm doing. As I'm doing this, then the rumblings start. 'Where's Pusha-T, what's going on? Man, we need drug raps. Where the drug raps at?' I could show you some drug raps right now.

''It's energy. It's drugs. It's energy, it's taste level. It's competitiveness. Man, it's putting you on this s**t. It's teaching, it's perspective. It's perspective that you don't really get to hear. This is a very brash perspective.''