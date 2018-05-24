Pusha T has changed the name of his album.

The 41-year-old rapper is set to drop his third studio LP on Friday (25.05.18) but it looks like he's still got a few finer details to iron out as he's just announced that he's made a last-minute change to the title meaning instead of 'King Pusha' it'll be called 'Daytona'.

Taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday (23.05.18), he said: ''I changed the album title from 'King Push' to 'DAYTONA' because I felt it didn't represent the overall message of this body of work. DAYTONA represents the fact that I have the luxury of time. That luxury only comes when u have a skill set that your confident in. (sic)''

Pusha T - whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton - has admitted that although he doesn't have much to say, his music ''comes from a real place every time.''

He explained: ''I don't have something to say to you everyday, nevertheless create a song abt, this music comes from a real place every time... (sic).''

The rapper has also decided to dedicate the album to his family.

He explained: ''This album is for my family...high taste level, luxury, drug raps fans. Literally this is nothing more than the outcome of our musical therapy sessions.

''This is all happening in real time, you don't have my art work because i don't have my art work. The final master was turned in 2 hrs ago, no single (what are those?), I'm not interested in any of that. (sic).''

He concluded his tweet session by thanking Kanye West - who executive produced Pusha's album - for helping him ''outdo'' himself this time.

He said: ''Ye, we've really outdone ourselves...thank you.''