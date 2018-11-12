Pusha T has blamed his on-screen Drake diss on ''corny'' tech staff.

The rapper - who has had a public rivalry with the star with each of them releasing diss tracks and taking personal shots - appeared to take things to another level when 'F**k Drake' appeared behind him at Tyler, the Creator's 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival over the weekend.

However, he has now responded on social media and said: ''Corny ass tech dude f***ing with my screens at @CampFlogGnaw. I speak for myself and all of you know how I make my statements!! Dissing anybody on screen isn't part of my show.''

In 'Infrared' - taken from Pusha-T's 'DAYTONA' album - the pair referenced Drake's work with Quentin Miller on his 2015 mixtape 'If You're Reading This It's Too Late' and called his writing skills into question. Pusha insisted this was in response to Drake ''questioning his authority on the streets'' in 'Two Birds, One Stone'.

Drake fired back on his own track 'Duppy Freestyle', rapping: ''If you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of V's, what do you really think of the n***a that's making your beats?

''I've done things for him, I thought that he never would need. Father had to stretch his hands out and get it for me.''

But things got extremely personal, when Pusha T went one step further with 'The Story Of Adidon', in which he revealed that Drake has a son called Adonis with former porn star, Sophie Brussaux.

In the song, 'The Story Of Adidon', he says: ''Since you name-dropped my fiancée / Let 'em know who you chose as your Beyoncé / Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother / Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her.

''A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap / We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts / You are hiding a child, let that boy come home / Deadbeat m******f****r playin' border patrol. Adonis is your son / And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real / Love that baby, respect that girl / Forget she's a porn star, let her be your world.''

Drake later admitted in the lyrics to his album 'Scorpion' - which was released in late June - that he has been ''hiding the world'' from his ''kid''.