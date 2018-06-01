Pusha T has accused Drake of spending $100,000 to dig up dirt on him.

The 41-year-old rap star - whose real name is Terrence Thornton - and Drake, 31, have been engaged in a very public spat in recent times, with Pusha now accusing the Canadian rapper of spending $100,000 to find out some potentially damaging gossip on him.

Pusha wrote on Twitter: ''You got a 100k floating around for info? Can't no amount of money create skeletons that don't exist ... #ImUpset (laughing emoji) [sic]''

The hashtag ''ImUpset'' was a reference to Drake's new single.

But the inflammatory tweet followed Drake referencing Pusha's fiancee Virginia Williams in his latest song 'Duppy Freestyle'.

In light of the freestyle, Pusha insisted that ''all bets are off'', meaning he no longer considered any issue to be off limits.

He explained: ''That alone causes all bets to be off. Everything else is fair game.''

And in response to Drake's freestyle, Pusha released a diss track of his own, in which he made reference to Drake allegedly having a baby with porn star Sophie Brussaux.

In the song, which is called 'The Story Of Adidon', Drake says: ''Since you name-dropped my fiancée / Let 'em know who you chose as your Beyoncé / Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother / Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her.

''A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap / We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts / You are hiding a child, let that boy come home / Deadbeat m******f****r playin' border patrol.

''Adonis is your son / And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real / Love that baby, respect that girl / Forget she's a porn star, let her be your world.''