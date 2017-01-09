The music icon's ex-wife, Manuela Testolini, announced plans to change the lives of "impoverished children" in the African nation by giving them an education and opened her first school in June (16), and on Monday (09Jan17), the Chisumbu School in the village of Chimbwinda, opened to 174 students.

She reveals the late Purple Rain hitmaker's fans reached out to her to donate funds for the latest project after his death.

"After we announced (our first school), the Phaso School, I received an email from Prince fans - NPG UK and the Purple Army - who wanted to contribute and be part of something that was tangible," Testolini says. "So I asked if they'd like to work toward a second school. To me, this is their baby."

Manuela has helped to build 24 schools in seven countries through her In A Perfect World foundation, which she started in 2005 following her work with Prince's Love 4 One Another charity.

"Anybody who knew Prince knows that he encouraged people to follow their passion," she adds. "He asked me, 'In your perfect world, what do you want to do?' He was always about empowering communities, whether here or abroad. And he expected us to do the same."

"It's one thing to talk about it," she continues. "And it's another to be there. But to actually watch the kids in the classrooms in communities where up to 90 per cent of the people can't read or write is completely overwhelming and beautiful."

Testolini reportedly met and fell in love with the star while working for his charity in 2001. They wed after a whirlwind courtship and divorced amicably in 2006. She is now married to Halle Berry's ex-husband Eric Benet.

Shortly after her ex-husband's death in April (16), Manuela revealed she spoke to Prince about her plans for the school in Malawi and he seemed very happy with the progress she was making.