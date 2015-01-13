Artist:
Song title: Begin Again
Time: 3.38
Year: 2015
Genre(s): Alternative
Label: 4AD

Megan James and Corin Roddick of Purity Ring have released 'Begin Again', a track from their upcoming second album, 'Another Eternity', following on from 2012's 'Shrines', set for release on 3rd March 2015.

