Public Image Ltd will celebrate their 40th anniversary by going on tour later this year.

The John Lydon-fronted group will hit the road for their 'The Public Image is Rotten: UK/Europe & Japan Tour', starting in Bristol, south west England, on May 30.

The group wrote on their official Twitter account: ''To celebrate their 40th Anniversary, PiL are pleased to announce The Public Image is Rotten UK/Europe & Japan Tour.(sic)''

PiL will play in the likes of Newcastle, Manchester, Cardiff, Nottingham and Glasgow in the UK, and they also have several European dates lined up with gigs scheduled for Holland, Poland and Belgium, among other countries, over the summer.

It's not yet known when they will hit the road in Japan, but the 'Love Song' hitmakers confirmed they will head to the East Asian country at some point this year.

What's more, they will also be announcing a ''very special'' London show at some point, and will release a box set and documentary to further celebrate their 40th anniversary.

The group said on their official website: ''Further PiL activity includes the release of a career-spanning box set and a documentary of the same name, the latter of which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York and then had its European premiere at London's Raindance Festival in 2017. Directed by Tabbert Fiiller, it will be released later this year in select cinemas.

''The tour also includes an as yet to be announced very special London date. Japanese dates to be confirmed soon along with some further UK/European dates.

''Ticket pre-sale will be tomorrow, Friday, February 23rd at 11am with general sale following on Monday, February 26th 11am.''

Public Image Ltd's 'The Public Image is Rotten: UK/Europe & Japan Tour' dates:

UK Dates 2018

Bristol, O2 Academy, England, Wednesday, May 30th 2018

Bournemouth, O2 Academy, England , Friday, June 1st 2018

Camden Rocks Festival, London, England, Saturday, June 2nd 2018

Coventry, The Copper Rooms, England, Monday, June 4th 2018

Norwich, The LCR - UEA, England, Wednesday, June 6th 2018

Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, O2 Academy, England, Tuesday, June 12th 2018

Glasgow, O2 ABC, Scotland, Wednesday, June 13th 2018

Sheffield, O2 Academy, England, Friday, June 15th 2018

Manchester, O2 Ritz, England, Saturday, June 16th 2018

Hull, Asylum - Hull University, England, Monday, June 18th 2018

Cardiff, The Tramshed, Wales, Thursday, June 21st 2018

Exeter, Lemon Grove, England, Saturday, June 23rd 2018

Wrexham, William Aston Hall, England, Sunday, June 24th 2018

Reading, Sub 89, England, Tuesday, June 26th 2018

Frome, Somerset, Cheese & Grain, England, Wednesday, June 27th 2018

Nottingham, Rock City, England, Friday, June 29th 2018

Southampton, England, Engine Rooms, Saturday, June 30th 2018

Rebellion Festival, Blackpool, England, Sunday, August 5th 2018

Hardwick Live Festival, England, Sunday, August 19th 2018

Open House Festival, Bangor, Northern Ireland, Saturday, August 25th 2018

Inverness, The Ironworks, Scotland, Tuesday, August 28th 2018

Aberdeen, The Assembly, Scotland, Wednesday, August 29th 2018

Dundee, The Church, Scotland, Friday, August 31st 2018

European Dates 2018

Brussels, Ancienne Belgique, Belgium, Friday, June 8th 2018

Retropop Festival, Emmen, Netherlands, Saturday, June 9th 2018

Den Haag, Paard van Trojoe, Netherlands, Saturday, June 10th 2018

Prague, Lucerna, Czech Republic, Friday, July 13th 2018

Jarocin Festival, Jarocin, Poland, July 13-15th 2018 (date TBC)

Dublin, The Tivoli, Republic of Ireland, Sunday, August 26th 2018

Japan Dates 2018

(tbc)