Professor Green has called for heroin to be legalised.

The 34-year-old rapper - whose real name is Stephan Manderson - has spoken out in the past to advocate the decriminalisation of drugs such as cannabis, and he has now stated that he believes it's time for politicians and police to accept that banning substances doesn't stop people from taking them.

Green thinks it's time to make all drugs legal so they can be regulated properly and there can be some control of the situation.

Speaking to the Mirror website, he said: ''I don't believe in prohibition for anything. You look at the Misuse Of Drugs Act, which was brought in (ban in 1971). I believe before that, I think, there was only 17,000 people or so who were using heroin, now it's well over half a million and we've stopped counting.''

The 'Just Be Good To Green' hitmaker - who was previously married to Millie Mackintosh - says the attempts to ban alcohol in the USA in the 1920s proves that banning things doesn't work.

He said: ''If you bring in prohibition for alcohol, people don't stop drinking alcohol, they start drinking moonshine.''

Pro Green has also taken to his Instagram account to spread his drugs message with his followers, claiming that legalising heroin would help stop the spread of HIV and AIDS amongst users.

He posted: ''I do want to decriminalise all drugs. Not because I'm a loony lefty or because I want to take them - because it's been proven that it reduces abuse, use, spread of diseases such as HIV and reduces numbers of drug related deaths. So people can without embarrassment receive treatment for addiction rather than be criminalised. I've seen drugs ruin lives my whole life, both by using and selling. [sic]''