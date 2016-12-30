Professor Green's younger self would think he is a ''w****r'' now.

The 32-year-old rapper insists his idea of a good party these days is much more civilised than the wild nights out he enjoyed in his youth.

Speaking on the set of the video for his single 'One Eye On The Door', which is shot in a squat-style party, he said: ''I'm so OCD that a place like this will frighten the life out of me.

''An ideal house party for me is a nice bottle of red wine and good food. I like a very heavy red. I don't like anything too fruity.

''I've learned there's two sides to Bordeaux - one that I really like and one that I don't.

''My younger self would have called my older self a w****r.''

The singer split from wife Millie Mackintosh earlier this year but insists he is in a good place at the moment.

He said: ''There's been a period without music and music is my outlet.

''If I don't have that, everything gets pent up.

''For me a sign of me being happy is me making music. And I'm happy.''

The 'Read All About It' hitmaker recently admitted he stopped partying earlier this year because he realised drink and drugs don't make people happy.

He said recently: ''Nowadays people talk about 'sesh life' and getting on it [drink and drugs], and everyone is. It's frightening. It's not all right. I've sat in rooms before and people are 'having fun' but no one's happy. Then you realise that you're in that room as well. So there came a point this year when I just cut off everyone. I started going home early. I don't really want to be on my own, but I'd rather that and try and be OK with my own company.''