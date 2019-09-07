Professor Green says he is ''the strongest I've ever been'' after battling back from breaking his neck.

The 35-year-old rapper - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - fractured his neck following a seizure in February but insisted he has made a complete recovery and feels better than ever.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''I've got more mobility in my head and neck now than I had before, I'm the strongest I've ever been in my life, from going and training and getting back into it as soon as I could.

''I had two days when I got out of hospital of feeling a bit sorry for myself and I gave myself a little slap on my face, got up, took the dog out, went home, got back in the studio and creating music again. And the music I'm created now, I wouldn't have made otherwise.''

''Someone explained there's no difference between a fracture and a break, I did break my neck, which is pretty scary.

''I ended up feeling like the boy who cried wolf every time I was ill and I thought I was dying.

''I haven't been sick all year, that's what's crazy. I'm feeling great and I'm going at it in the gym and in all aspects of life, in the studio, I'm so happy, man.''

Green previously took to Instagram to tell fans about his injury.

He wrote: ''I had seizure this morning which resulted in a fall while I was packing for tour. Depending on how you look at this fall I was extremely lucky. I fractured vertebrae in my neck and subsequently had to cancel my tour that was due to start today. I'll be back in the winter with a bigger tour. I've had two further seizures and am lucky I didn't break my neck. Really f***ing lucky. Thanks for baring with me. most importantly thank you to our NHS, heroes amongst men (and women). (sic)''

And with no obvious cause for the seizure, the 'Just Be Good To Green' rapper thinks it is down to him overworking himself.

He added: ''Just after I sent this pic I sent to someone to say how ready for tour I was, I had the first seizure I've ever had which led to me falling without hands to soften the fall and fractured my neck in doing so. After I got to the hospital I had a second seizure with again no obvious cause. There's one theory - I've run myself into the ground doing way too much, over stretching myself as per usual and it's finally caught up on me. Seems quite likely.

''I'm gonna use this time to implement all the self care I encourage others to put into practice - and it's going to stay in practice as there's nothing like nearly breaking your neck to put things into perspective.''