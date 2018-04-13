Professor Green has landed his first film role.

The 34-year-old rap star - who has recently presented a series of acclaimed TV documentaries - is set to play a policeman in new horror movie 'Are We Dead Yet?', which will also feature British reality star Marcel Somerville and singer Lisa Maffia.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Pro's had huge success with his cutting-edge television documentaries.

''People find him relatable and he reckons he has what it takes to be a top actor on the Brit movie scene. While he knows this film isn't going to win any Oscars, he feels it's a good chance to test his talent.''

Pro hasn't released an album since 2014's 'Growing Up in Public' and he recently admitted that his health woes ''nearly killed'' him last year.

The London-born star suffered a series of complications, including a collapsed lung and pneumonia, after undergoing a five-hour operation, and he confessed he's lucky to still be alive following his medical ordeal.

He said: ''I should have been dead but I was still laughing. I'm still here.''

The 'Lullaby' hitmaker also opened up about his health struggles and the ''torture'' he'd gone through on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of himself in his hospital bed, he wrote: ''I'm on the mend. Turns out I'm only the second person in the world to have an allergic reaction to the mesh used to fix my hernia. I've had a giggle on Instagram but here's the reality. I didn't wanna worry anyone, least of all my nan. I came back to hospital with pneumonia, a partially collapsed lung, distension, fluid build up and ileus (my guts had shut down).

''I'm getting better. Everything is starting to work again, all my bloods are looking better and I finally got some sleep last night. (sic)''