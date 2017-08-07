Professor Green is set to perform his first gig in three years in aid of charity.

The 'Lullaby' hitmaker will perform a one-off show for Barts Charity's Transform Trauma appeal - which raises funds for those who have suffered a traumatic injury or experience and helps get their lives back on track - at East London's intimate Village Underground on September 9, with support from rising rapper Not3s and one other act, which is yet to be confirmed.

The rapper and presenter has experienced trauma personally, and has also made documentaries about mental health following his father Peter dying from suicide back in 2008.

Pro Green - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - said: ''I'm excited to be supporting the Transform Trauma appeal. It's been three years since my last headline gig and I can't wait to get back in front of the fans.

''Trauma is something that I've had personal experience of but I didn't realise how big the issue is - people don't recognise being hit by a bus, stabbed, or caught up in a terrorist as the same thing but they all result in traumatic injury.

''Every penny raised from the gig will be spent on trauma research and care, helping save the lives of the 17,000 people who die from trauma every single year.''

The 33-year-old London-born musician previously revealed he will continue to be vocal about mental health issues because it is something he cares passionately about.

He said: ''It is something is so personal to me, which is why I'm so vocal about it.''

Fans are invited to enter and donate £5 to be in with a chance of winning one of 320 pairs of tickets, including 5 special pairs of backstage meet and greets with the rapper himself, by entering a draw by visting transformtrauma.org.uk.