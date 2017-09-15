Professor Green is furious after his car was damaged in a hit and run incident.

The 33-year-old rapper discovered his red Mercedes had been hit by another vehicle, leaving the paintwork scratched and Professor Green facing a pricey repair job.

In an expletive-filled video on Instagram, he showed the damage and ranted: ''People are f**king ****s. There's no way you done that without realising you done it. You're a piece of s**t whoever you are, you ****.''

The rapper captioned the video: ''Excuse my language. I went to acupuncture last night and this happens... I HATE PEOPLE. Whoever you are, you're a knob. I hope someone scratches your entire life. Grey and white paint, 99% chance it was a man driving a white van (sic).''

Not long before Professor Green shared the video of his damaged car, he posted a picture of a Mercedes supercar on Instagram and admitted it was his dream vehicle.

He wrote: ''Anyone wanna get me one for Christmas? 2.5 mill, bargain. (Anyone who says 'surely you've got that laying around' will be blocked and asked to explain why I don't have a 15 million pound house) (sic).''

Professor Green - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - was having acupuncture when his car was vandalised and he previously revealed he is being treated for the chronic condition gastroparesis, where the stomach can't empty itself of food in the normal way.

After his first session earlier this week, he wrote on Instagram: ''Just had acupuncture for the first time in my quest to cure my gastroparesis... I'm so calm it's making me anxious (sic).''