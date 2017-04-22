Professor Green has been rushed back into hospital.

The 'Read All About It' hitmaker was discharged from the ward earlier this week after undergoing a five-hour operation to repair three hernias but was readmitted on Friday (21.04.17) night and is now strapped up to a catheter due to ''stomach bloating.''

Taking to his Instagram account shortly after he ended up back in hospital, the 33-year-old rapper uploaded a photograph of him looking a little worse for wear in his hospital gown with a tube up his nose and a drainage bag in his hand.

He wrote: ''Living it up. Discharged only to be readmitted (sic).''

He then shared a close-up picture of his nasogastric intubation - a tube that is inserted into the nose for continuous drainage of the stomach - and reflected on how unwell he's been recently and how his wealth is determined by his health.

He explained alongside the somewhat gruesome photo: ''After ending up back in the hospital (due to bloating post surgery)I've now got one of these in my stomach draining it. The joys. When people say 'Health is wealth' it really is, isn't it.

''I always have an album in my head; right now that isn't the issue. Right now I also have a catheter in my willy. Anyone else going through the same struggle? (sic).''

Pro Green - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - has spent the past few months battling extreme pain after part of his organs within his stomach burst through a weakness in the muscle or surrounding tissue wall and left him doubled over.

He thought the end was in sight earlier this week when he underwent an intense operation to fix the problem, which he believes was caused by his battle with anxiety.