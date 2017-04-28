Professor Green has been discharged from hospital and is craving a Nando's.

The 33-year-old rapper was readmitted to St Mary's Hospital in north west London to be treated for pneumonia on April 22 and an allergic reaction to an internal mesh used in surgery to fix his three hernias, but he's now fighting fit and going home.

And after being fed through a drip for the past few days, he is dying to get his lips around a chicken dinner from the peri peri chicken restaurant, though he's really appreciated his TV chef pal Gizzie Erskine, 37, providing him with bone broth.

Taking to Instagram to praise the doctors for getting him ready to go home, he wrote on Friday (28.04.17): ''Hometime; fingers crossed I will now remain an outpatient! Thank you Dr. Ahmed, Dr. Cousins and Dr. Bansi! Not to mention the rest of the gang at St Mary's Lindo Wing. I hope I haven't been too much of a pain in the backside. Not long now and I'll be back on solids and I can fulfil my craving of half chicken extra hot, peri fries, macho peas and coleslaw @nandosuk For now though... soup. And bone broth courtesy of my pal @gizzierskine. Big up everyone who's even sent me a message for all the support and F**K SICKNESS.

Back to living life sick, not SICK. (sic)''

The 'Lullaby' hitmaker - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - has been documenting his stay in hospital on social media and just yesterday (27.04.17), he shared a song he has penned with garage legend Craig David in mind.

Sharing a short clip of himself in bed singing the lines he has for the 'Nothing Like This' hitmaker, he captioned the post: ''Constructive use of hospital time. Garage vibes I reckon. @craigdavid my bro what you saying??? Wanna make this sound proper? (PS: I look like a melon when i sing). (PPS: hear this on the voice of Craig David and you'll get what's going round in my head) (sic)''

In the video he sings: ''I've got a feeling that you are looking for a reason, looking for a reason, to leave/ I've got a feeling that you are looking for a reason, looking for a reason to because nothing ain't ever enough, nothing that I do is never good enough for you.''