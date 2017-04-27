Professor Green has come up with a song for Craig David while in hospital.

The 33-year-old rapper is currently being treated for ''stomach bloating'' following his triple hernia operation and has been spending his time ''constructively'' writing some lyrics which he thinks would suit the 35-year-old Garage legend.

Sharing a short clip of himself in bed singing the lines he has for the 'Nothing Like This' hitmaker on Instagram on Thursday (27.04.17), he captioned the post: ''Constructive use of hospital time. Garage vibes I reckon. @craigdavid my bro what you saying??? Wanna make this sound proper? (PS: I look like a melon when i sing). (PPS: hear this on the voice of Craig David and you'll get what's going round in my head) (sic)''

In the video he sings: ''I've got a feeling that you are looking for a reason, looking for a reason, to leave/ I've got a feeling that you are looking for a reason, looking for a reason to because nothing ain't ever enough, nothing that I do is never good enough for you.''

Green is the ''second person in the world to have an allergic reaction to the mesh'' used to fix his hernia.

The 'Lullaby' hitmaker - real name Stephen Manderson - was admitted to hospital last week to have three ruptures fixed in a five-hour operation and he has been keeping his fans updated on his condition via social media.

He was discharged but then had to be re-admitted and hooked up to a catheter due to bloating and he revealed the cause of all his problems is a rare, but severe, allergic reaction and other complications including pneumonia and a partially collapsed lung.

He wrote: ''I'm on the mend. Turns out I'm only the second person in the world to have an allergic reaction to the mesh used to fix my hernia. I've had a giggle on Instagram but here's the reality. I didn't wanna worry anyone, least of all my nan. I came back to hospital with pneumonia, a partially collapsed lung, distension, fluid build up and ileus (my guts had shut down).

''I'm getting better. Everything is starting to work again, all my bloods are looking better and I finally got some sleep last night.

''If I seemed a bit emotional at times it's been because I've been awake most hours of each day and it becomes quite a lot like torture when you have your entire life taken away from you and you're stuck in a room in the most uncomfortable and painful situation you've ever been in (I've only been taking paracetamol as opiods make the problem even worse), not to mention the anxiety that comes with not knowing why any of this is happening. (sic)''

Green - who was previously married to 'Made in Chelsea' star Millie Mackintosh from 2013 to 2016 - also posted some graphic images of the operation to show how he ''f ***** up genetically''.

But he has promised that once he is well again he will be dropping some new music.

He wrote: ''Anyway. Here's some graphic images to show you how f***ery this should-be simple procedure has been due to me being so uniquely f***** up genetically. For anyone who thought I was making a mountain out of molehill ... I don't even wish this upon you. I wish worse. LOVE. PS: I've been nil by mouth for a week. It isn't hard to p*** me off right now. I NEED A F****** NANDOS. PPS: SAP? I've dealt with more f***ery than most and I still make light of it. I'm about to drop a BELTER for summer and got three new docs coming which I've filmed or filmed partially while I was sick as a dog. They're still f****** brilliant. Life is great and if I can't salute my hard b****** of a woman without being called a sap or you thinking I've gone 'soft' [sic] then you man must be verrrrry insecure, I feel sorry for the ladies in your lives. Love is for grown ups and those comfortable enough in their skins to express it. LOVE X10000000. (sic)''